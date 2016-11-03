Where to buy spare parts from the UK in Malawi?2 Comments

Posted on 03 Nov 2016 at 9:43pm

Look no further, you can now buy your spare parts from the UK to be delivered to you anywhere in Malawi in less than 10 days, usually 7 days.
Contact us on 0998 202862, Mpezeni Direct,
Send part number on whatsapp and we will give you the price in no time.
We mainly deal with German and UK cars but you can still inquire for other models.

We deliver everywhere in Malawi, from Lilongwe to Blantyre, Mzuzu, Mangochi, Dedza or even Karonga.
From Mercedes, BMW, Audi to VW, we get all the parts you’d need.
Also Range Rover, Jaguar or any othe UK cars..

Let’s get your car to its original state.

Thank you,
Oliver

  1. Andrew sikelo
    Posted on 15 November 2016 at 2:38 am

    Get me one for Mazda. Sample to follow

  2. Jimmy
    Posted on 5 November 2016 at 7:30 pm

    thas relay pelfect i like it

