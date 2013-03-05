EXECUTIVE FULLY FURNISHED & FULLY SERVICED APARTMENTS in LILONGWE29 Comments

Posted on 05 Mar 2013 at 11:19pm

2 Bed-Room and 3 Bed-Room, Executive, Fully Furnished & Serviced Apartments are immediately available in either Area 9 or Area 3:

Area 9: 2 minutes drive from Cross-Roads Complex, and 5 Minutes drive from African Bible College [ABC College & Clinic]

Area 3: 1 minute drive from Bishop McKenzie International School [BMIS].



 All the Apartments are fully furnished:

  • 6 seater leather suite in the Lounge with 3 Glass Tables
  • TV Cabinet with 32″ LCD TV and DSTV Decoders (Satellite Dishes already fitted)
  • Air Conditioner in the Lounge/Dining Room
  • Air Conditioner in the Master En-suite Room
  • Ceiling Fans in ALL the Rooms including Lounge/Dining Room
  • Fully Fitted Kitchen with Cooker, Fridge, Microwave, Toaster & Kettle
  • Includes Pots and Pans and ALL Cutlery, including Laundry Baskets
  • Inverters fitted in every Apartment to ensure you are never out of Lights during power outages
  • 3 x 5,000 Litre Water Tanks to ensure constant water supply in the event of water outages.
  • Water is included free of charge, i.e. included in the Rentals
  • Every Apartment with its own ESCOM Meter (Pre-Paid)
  • All beds provided with ALL the Linen required including fitted & plain bed-sheets, pillows and duvets

Other Amenities Include:

  • Laundry provided twice a week & Linens changed once a week
  • Wash Basin in the Rear Khonde/Veranda for washing clothes and other items
  • Fully secured Yard with Security Guards and Alarm System
  • Fully Maintained and Landscaped Surroundings, including hedging to provide privacy
  • Ample Car Parking space.
  • Quiet, Peaceful and Tranquil surroundings.

SIMPLY MOVE IN WITH YOUR SUITCASE !!!

 Ideal For NGO’s / Banks & Corporates / International Organisations / Professionals / Ex-Patriots, etc…

 Apartments are immediately available for Short Term or Long Term Leases.

 If interested, please contact:

Mr. Mussa on: 0888 821 111 / 0215 821 111

 OR

 Mr. Irfan Aboobaker on: 0999 478 207 / 0888 579 455

29 Comments

  1. JDS
    Posted on 16 December 2016 at 4:51 pm

    I am looking for a one bedroom flat furnished for period of six months to one year please email me quote. Starting 1st Feb 2017
    Or two bedroom flat , it is important to have water supply

    Reply
  2. Irfan Aboobaker
    Posted on 9 December 2016 at 1:35 pm

    Yes, I have 2 Bed-Room Apartments. Please contact me on 265 999 478 207 or regencyapartmentsmw@gmail.com and I will forward advert including all services provided and pics/photos. Regards, Irfan Aboobaker.

    Reply
  3. Nunu
    Posted on 9 December 2016 at 8:11 am

    Greetings,

    I am looking for a furnished or semi furnished 2 bedrooms in Lilongwe for a year.

    What are your rates?

    Reply
  4. Nazir
    Posted on 4 December 2016 at 4:41 pm

    Hello Irfaan
    I tried to call you but no reply. I called Mr Mussa and he said to contact you again.

    I was looking for a 2 Bedroom apartment on short-term. 1 to 2 Months.

    Please advise.

    Reply
Leave a Reply

