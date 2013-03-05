EXECUTIVE FULLY FURNISHED & FULLY SERVICED APARTMENTS in LILONGWE29 Comments

By admin
Posted on 05 Mar 2013 at 11:19pm

2 Bed-Room and 3 Bed-Room, Executive, Fully Furnished & Serviced Apartments are immediately available in either Area 9 or Area 3:

Area 9: 2 minutes drive from Cross-Roads Complex, and 5 Minutes drive from African Bible College [ABC College & Clinic]

Area 3: 1 minute drive from Bishop McKenzie International School [BMIS].

regency-appartments-in-lilongwe-malawi

 All the Apartments are fully furnished:

  • 6 seater leather suite in the Lounge with 3 Glass Tables
  • TV Cabinet with 32″ LCD TV and DSTV Decoders (Satellite Dishes already fitted)
  • Air Conditioner in the Lounge/Dining Room
  • Air Conditioner in the Master En-suite Room
  • Ceiling Fans in ALL the Rooms including Lounge/Dining Room
  • Fully Fitted Kitchen with Cooker, Fridge, Microwave, Toaster & Kettle
  • Includes Pots and Pans and ALL Cutlery, including Laundry Baskets
  • Inverters fitted in every Apartment to ensure you are never out of Lights during power outages
  • 3 x 5,000 Litre Water Tanks to ensure constant water supply in the event of water outages.
  • Water is included free of charge, i.e. included in the Rentals
  • Every Apartment with its own ESCOM Meter (Pre-Paid)
  • All beds provided with ALL the Linen required including fitted & plain bed-sheets, pillows and duvets

Other Amenities Include:

  • Laundry provided twice a week & Linens changed once a week
  • Wash Basin in the Rear Khonde/Veranda for washing clothes and other items
  • Fully secured Yard with Security Guards and Alarm System
  • Fully Maintained and Landscaped Surroundings, including hedging to provide privacy
  • Ample Car Parking space.
  • Quiet, Peaceful and Tranquil surroundings.

SIMPLY MOVE IN WITH YOUR SUITCASE !!!

 Ideal For NGO’s / Banks & Corporates / International Organisations / Professionals / Ex-Patriots, etc…

 Apartments are immediately available for Short Term or Long Term Leases.

 If interested, please contact:

Mr. Mussa on: 0888 821 111 / 0215 821 111

 OR

 Mr. Irfan Aboobaker on: 0999 478 207 / 0888 579 455

  1. vimbayi chimonyo
    Posted on 3 December 2016 at 7:48 am

    Hi, can you please send me a quote for a one bedroom apartment. Lease is for 3 months

    Reply
  3. Irfan
    Posted on 28 November 2016 at 11:13 pm

    Please contact me directly on 265 (0) 999 478 207 or regencyapartmentsmw@gmail.com. Thanks and Regards, Irfan Aboobaker..

    Reply
  5. Kenny
    Posted on 11 November 2016 at 12:07 pm

    Hi

    I’m looking for a 4 bedroom fully furnished house to rent for 3 months in lilongwe.
    Somewhere close to kanengo.

    thanks

    Reply
  6. Gregory Cobbett
    Posted on 30 October 2016 at 4:06 pm

    Sir,

    I am interested in a two bedroom unit, if you have such availabe

    kindly advise what the rates are

    regards

    GJC

    Reply
  7. Bob Wright
    Posted on 1 October 2016 at 9:22 am

    Looking to rent a 2 bed for 6 months from 1 January 2017.  Please send a quote.

    Reply
  9. Tongai
    Posted on 23 September 2016 at 2:57 pm

    Dear Sir or Madame,

    I am looking for fully furnished accommodation for a period of 6 months from November to the end of April. Do you have WiFi? Please advise what your rates would be? And how far is it from B47? 

    Reply
  10. Anil
    Posted on 13 December 2015 at 2:50 pm

    Kindly indicate an bedroom apartment for two people.
    It can be either two separate beds in same room or two beds in two rooms.
    Pl share pricing.

    Reply
  11. Brian
    Posted on 21 October 2015 at 3:13 pm

    Please let me know what the cost of a 1 bedroomed apt would be for 3 months starting November?

    Reply
  12. Tariro
    Posted on 20 July 2015 at 10:42 pm

    Hi

    l am looking for a 1 bedroomed flat for a months’ lease. May you please let me know about your monthly leases. Thanks

    Reply
  13. Raghu
    Posted on 12 May 2015 at 11:45 am

     Hi i am kapil sethi from India ,me and my two colleagues are visiting Lliongwe Malawi for business meeting with airtel.
    Is accomadation can be possible for 3 male person for  a month?(1 bhk/Appartement ) 
    How far is Airtel Complex ,City Centre,Off Convention Drive P.O 57 Lliongwe Malawi office from your hotel? 

    Reply
  14. sanjoy
    Posted on 29 January 2015 at 3:33 am

    Request you to share 2 bed room furnished flat rent for long term lease. Starting from Feb itself.

    Reply
  15. Ivana Jurisic
    Posted on 2 September 2014 at 1:18 pm

    Hello, I am looking for a small apartment in Lilongwe, in the period 15 September – 15 January, preferably in the Areas 10, 11, 12 and 43. Can you please help me with the search and give me the rates of your smallest apartments?
    Thank you.

    Reply
  16. Nisar Ahmad
    Posted on 29 July 2014 at 1:42 am

    Hi. Could you please let me know about your monthly rental charges for a 1 bed room apartment . Thanks.

    Reply
  19. Anna Lundström
    Posted on 17 June 2014 at 12:51 pm

    I will be in Lilongwe Aug 2014 – Feb 2015 and are interested in your flats (2 room or smaller). Please get back to me on rates and availability. Thanks.

    Reply
  20. Simon Chirwa
    Posted on 2 June 2014 at 12:31 pm

    Please advise if you have some in stock now till end of July 2014. I suggest you publish your rates even if it is in ranges. Please advise

    Reply
  21. Chris
    Posted on 20 May 2014 at 6:47 am

    Hi, I have just arrived as financial controller in Lilongwe. May I ask what the rates are and when you will have any units available?
    Thank you

    Reply
  22. Andrew
    Posted on 11 April 2014 at 12:08 am

    I was wondering if this was still available for rent in July and August of 2014 and what the rate would be. u
    Thanks for your time.

    Andrew

    Reply
  23. Ilona Otter
    Posted on 20 February 2014 at 8:41 pm

    Please, could you tell me your rates. I’m interested in 2 bedroom apartment for 5 months starting in January 2015

    Reply
  24. Lionel Michelet
    Posted on 5 February 2014 at 12:52 am

    I’m looking for a place like this, which would really suits me. I’ll be over next month for 18 months… is there any flat available for this kind of stay? Other question, is there a pool in the estate? I didn’t notice anything about pool in your advert…..

    Reply
  25. Thandi
    Posted on 7 March 2013 at 11:57 pm

    What are your rates. I am interested in a two bedroomed appaartment.
    Thanks

    Reply
Leave a Reply

