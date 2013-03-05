EXECUTIVE FULLY FURNISHED & FULLY SERVICED APARTMENTS in LILONGWE29 Comments

2 Bed-Room and 3 Bed-Room, Executive, Fully Furnished & Serviced Apartments are immediately available in either Area 9 or Area 3:
Area 9: 2 minutes drive from Cross-Roads Complex, and 5 Minutes drive from African Bible College [ABC College & Clinic]
Area 3: 1 minute drive from Bishop McKenzie International School [BMIS].
All the Apartments are fully furnished:
- 6 seater leather suite in the Lounge with 3 Glass Tables
- TV Cabinet with 32″ LCD TV and DSTV Decoders (Satellite Dishes already fitted)
- Air Conditioner in the Lounge/Dining Room
- Air Conditioner in the Master En-suite Room
- Ceiling Fans in ALL the Rooms including Lounge/Dining Room
- Fully Fitted Kitchen with Cooker, Fridge, Microwave, Toaster & Kettle
- Includes Pots and Pans and ALL Cutlery, including Laundry Baskets
- Inverters fitted in every Apartment to ensure you are never out of Lights during power outages
- 3 x 5,000 Litre Water Tanks to ensure constant water supply in the event of water outages.
- Water is included free of charge, i.e. included in the Rentals
- Every Apartment with its own ESCOM Meter (Pre-Paid)
- All beds provided with ALL the Linen required including fitted & plain bed-sheets, pillows and duvets
Other Amenities Include:
- Laundry provided twice a week & Linens changed once a week
- Wash Basin in the Rear Khonde/Veranda for washing clothes and other items
- Fully secured Yard with Security Guards and Alarm System
- Fully Maintained and Landscaped Surroundings, including hedging to provide privacy
- Ample Car Parking space.
- Quiet, Peaceful and Tranquil surroundings.
SIMPLY MOVE IN WITH YOUR SUITCASE !!!
Ideal For NGO’s / Banks & Corporates / International Organisations / Professionals / Ex-Patriots, etc…
Apartments are immediately available for Short Term or Long Term Leases.
If interested, please contact:
Mr. Mussa on: 0888 821 111 / 0215 821 111
OR
Mr. Irfan Aboobaker on: 0999 478 207 / 0888 579 455
Hi, can you please send me a quote for a one bedroom apartment. Lease is for 3 months
Can you please send a quote for a one-bedroom apartment. Intended lease is for 3 months starting 15-dec
Please contact me directly on 265 (0) 999 478 207 or regencyapartmentsmw@gmail.com. Thanks and Regards, Irfan Aboobaker..
Hi
I’m looking for a 4 bedroom fully furnished house to rent for 3 months in lilongwe.
Somewhere close to kanengo.
thanks
Sir,
I am interested in a two bedroom unit, if you have such availabe
kindly advise what the rates are
regards
GJC
Looking to rent a 2 bed for 6 months from 1 January 2017. Please send a quote.
Dear Sir or Madame,
I am looking for fully furnished accommodation for a period of 6 months from November to the end of April. Do you have WiFi? Please advise what your rates would be? And how far is it from B47?
Kindly indicate an bedroom apartment for two people.
It can be either two separate beds in same room or two beds in two rooms.
Pl share pricing.
Please let me know what the cost of a 1 bedroomed apt would be for 3 months starting November?
Hi
l am looking for a 1 bedroomed flat for a months’ lease. May you please let me know about your monthly leases. Thanks
Hi i am kapil sethi from India ,me and my two colleagues are visiting Lliongwe Malawi for business meeting with airtel.
Is accomadation can be possible for 3 male person for a month?(1 bhk/Appartement )
How far is Airtel Complex ,City Centre,Off Convention Drive P.O 57 Lliongwe Malawi office from your hotel?
Request you to share 2 bed room furnished flat rent for long term lease. Starting from Feb itself.
Hello, I am looking for a small apartment in Lilongwe, in the period 15 September – 15 January, preferably in the Areas 10, 11, 12 and 43. Can you please help me with the search and give me the rates of your smallest apartments?
Thank you.
Hi. Could you please let me know about your monthly rental charges for a 1 bed room apartment . Thanks.
I will be in Lilongwe Aug 2014 – Feb 2015 and are interested in your flats (2 room or smaller). Please get back to me on rates and availability. Thanks.
Please advise if you have some in stock now till end of July 2014. I suggest you publish your rates even if it is in ranges. Please advise
Hi, I have just arrived as financial controller in Lilongwe. May I ask what the rates are and when you will have any units available?
Thank you
I was wondering if this was still available for rent in July and August of 2014 and what the rate would be. u
Thanks for your time.
Andrew
Please, could you tell me your rates. I’m interested in 2 bedroom apartment for 5 months starting in January 2015
I’m looking for a place like this, which would really suits me. I’ll be over next month for 18 months… is there any flat available for this kind of stay? Other question, is there a pool in the estate? I didn’t notice anything about pool in your advert…..
What are your rates. I am interested in a two bedroomed appaartment.
Thanks