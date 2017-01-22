Latest Stories

2016 ADDRESS BY H.E PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA, PRESIDENT OF MALAWI ON THE STATE OF THE NATION

2016 ADDRESS BY H.E PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA, PRESIDENT OF MALAWI ON THE STATE OF THE NATION

My Fellow Malawians, Ladies and Gentlemen, It is a great honour and privilege to address you all today. It is important that I must...

Where to buy spare parts from the UK in Malawi?

Where to buy spare parts from the UK in Malawi?

Look no further, you can now buy your spare parts from the UK to be delivered to you anywhere in Malawi in less than...

Rebuilding Rwanda from ashes to flashes

Rebuilding Rwanda from ashes to flashes

Between April and July 1994, Rwanda was burning and blood was flowing. It remains one of the worst tragedies in Africa in which 1...

Luxurious Mercedes E-class, FOR SALE in MALAWI

Luxurious Mercedes E-class, FOR SALE in MALAWI

This car has just arrived in Malawi and it’s on SALE, For more information how to own it, please call Oliver K on +265...

Luxurious MERCEDES C-class FOR SALE in MALAWI

Luxurious MERCEDES C-class FOR SALE in MALAWI

For SALE, Already in Malawi, Duty PAID Drive this Luxurious 2014 Mercedes C-class, Only 16.000 miles done, Price: $65000 or equivalent in Malawi Kwacha...

Pop Dogg to perform in London: Raising money for Underprivileged students in Malawi

Pop Dogg to perform in London: Raising money for Underprivileged students in Malawi

The Malawian born, Multi-Award winning Irish hip hop artist is yet to perform again at a very prestigious charity event in London which will...

TOP 5 Most Viewed Posts
@MalawiLive Like-us
Fast5 NetBall: Some pictures of the Malawi Team in Action

Fast5 NetBall: Some pictures of the Malawi Team in Action

Please like, share and comment to support our team. Photos by owners (as seen on them)  

Pictures of Madonna with David and Mercy in Malawi – 2013

Pictures of Madonna with David and Mercy in Malawi – 2013

Modonna has just visited Malawi with her two adopted children, we have some nice pictures of them visiting one of many schools she supports....

Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe, Malawi. Pictures

Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe, Malawi. Pictures

Newly build hotel in Lilongwe, Malawi. Pictures by @MalawiLive GOLDEN PEACOCK  

Malawi fashion week 2013 Models pictures

Malawi fashion week 2013 Models pictures

Selection of pictures from the Malawi Fashion Week 2013 chosen models  

Photos: The 5 Stars Hotel in Lilongwe – Malawi

Photos: The 5 Stars Hotel in Lilongwe – Malawi

Lilongwe 5 Stars Hotel, near the parliament House and Opposite Capital Hotel, Malawi February 2013.  

Aston Martin in Lilongwe, Pictures and Video

Aston Martin in Lilongwe, Pictures and Video

Malawi has got many problems but Malawi has got many good things going on, Lets be proud. We present to you an Aston Martin,...

Sponsored Links

Mpezeni Direct Auto Spare Parts

We are a retailer for Automotive Car Spare Parts in Lilongwe, Malawi. Most of our products are brought direct from the UK. We mainly specialise in Spare Parts for Audi, Golf, VW, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Tel: 0995609056

http://www.facebook.com/MpezeniDirect

Malawi Market, Local Classifieds

Buy, Sell and Advertise for free in Malawi locally by cities. Cars, Houses, Computers, mobile phones, clothes, shoes....

http://malawimarket.com
Video of Pres. Peter Mutharika addressing the UN General Assembly in New York 2014

Video of Pres. Peter Mutharika addressing the UN General Assembly in New York 2014

His Excellency Prof Peter Mutharika addresses the 69th United nations general assembly in New York

Advertisement
Malawi Black Missionaries UK Tour 2014, Video

Malawi Black Missionaries UK Tour 2014, Video

Welcoming the Black Missionaries from Malawi on their UK Tour 2014..

Video; President Peter Mutharika Inauguration

Video; President Peter Mutharika Inauguration

Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has been publicly inaugurated as Malawi’s new president. Mutharika’s biggest task will be to revive Malawi’s economy, and he says...

Thinking about You; Malawi R&B Music Video

Thinking about You; Malawi R&B Music Video

A Macadamia Music Production, Second Video off ‘AIR-MAC’ Mixtape

Video Interview with LULU, Malawi Musician

Video Interview with LULU, Malawi Musician

An interview with Malawi young artist LULU from Lilongwe

Featured

Video & Pics: “Malawi is proud of you”, Sipe’s Mum in the Big Brother Africa House

Video & Pics: “Malawi is proud of you”, Sipe’s Mum in the Big Brother Africa House

Last, but not least, Sipe got her moment with family. Finally it was her own mother’s footsteps that she heard traipsing through the house...

Featured

Pamtengo Radio scoops 2014 BEFFTA Award for Best Radio

Pamtengo Radio scoops 2014 BEFFTA Award for Best Radio

What started as a simple idea of a group of colleagues of similar ilk and interests has seen the UK based online radio, Pamtengo...