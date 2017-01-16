Latest Stories

Video of Pres. Peter Mutharika addressing the UN General Assembly in New York 2014
His Excellency Prof Peter Mutharika addresses the 69th United nations general assembly in New York
|
You can subscribe to Malawi Live by e-mail address to receive news and updates directly in your inbox. Simply enter your e-mail below and click Sign Up!
My Fellow Malawians, Ladies and Gentlemen, It is a great honour and privilege to address you all today. It is important that I must...
Look no further, you can now buy your spare parts from the UK to be delivered to you anywhere in Malawi in less than...
Between April and July 1994, Rwanda was burning and blood was flowing. It remains one of the worst tragedies in Africa in which 1...
This car has just arrived in Malawi and it’s on SALE, For more information how to own it, please call Oliver K on +265...
For SALE, Already in Malawi, Duty PAID Drive this Luxurious 2014 Mercedes C-class, Only 16.000 miles done, Price: $65000 or equivalent in Malawi Kwacha...
The Malawian born, Multi-Award winning Irish hip hop artist is yet to perform again at a very prestigious charity event in London which will...
Please like, share and comment to support our team. Photos by owners (as seen on them)
Modonna has just visited Malawi with her two adopted children, we have some nice pictures of them visiting one of many schools she supports....
Newly build hotel in Lilongwe, Malawi. Pictures by @MalawiLive GOLDEN PEACOCK
Selection of pictures from the Malawi Fashion Week 2013 chosen models
Lilongwe 5 Stars Hotel, near the parliament House and Opposite Capital Hotel, Malawi February 2013.
Malawi has got many problems but Malawi has got many good things going on, Lets be proud. We present to you an Aston Martin,...
Sponsored Links
We are a retailer for Automotive Car Spare Parts in Lilongwe, Malawi. Most of our products are brought direct from the UK. We mainly specialise in Spare Parts for Audi, Golf, VW, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Tel: 0995609056http://www.facebook.com/MpezeniDirect
Buy, Sell and Advertise for free in Malawi locally by cities. Cars, Houses, Computers, mobile phones, clothes, shoes....http://malawimarket.com
His Excellency Prof Peter Mutharika addresses the 69th United nations general assembly in New York
Welcoming the Black Missionaries from Malawi on their UK Tour 2014..
Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has been publicly inaugurated as Malawi’s new president. Mutharika’s biggest task will be to revive Malawi’s economy, and he says...
A Macadamia Music Production, Second Video off ‘AIR-MAC’ Mixtape
An interview with Malawi young artist LULU from Lilongwe
Last, but not least, Sipe got her moment with family. Finally it was her own mother’s footsteps that she heard traipsing through the house...
What started as a simple idea of a group of colleagues of similar ilk and interests has seen the UK based online radio, Pamtengo...